Bihar Chief Secretary asks state police to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 lockdown

Patna: The Bihar Chief Secretary and the state DGP on Sunday (May 9, 2021) held a crucial meeting with the SP of all districts ro ensure better compliance of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The meeting last almost half-an-hour during which the police was asked to folow the lockdown orders strictly. \

Besides it was discussed to give a 4-hour window — from 7 am to 11 am — to the public for emergency related purchases.

The police has been asked to take special action against those violating the lockdown rules i.e. people who at out of their homes for no purpose.

Also, a crackdown was ordered on the black marketeers, and it was demanded that strong action be taken against such people who sell life saving medicine and oxygen at black markets.

The Nitish Kumar-led government had imposed a lockdown in the state on March 4 till May 15.

The decision of the Chief Minister came after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation and declare a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order.

Earlier, the Bihar government has imposed a night curfew in the state till March 15.