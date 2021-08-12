Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducts inspection in areas around river Ganga amid rising water level

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (August 11, 2021) inspected the increasing water levels in the state by visiting areas and ghats near the Ganga river.

As per the statement by the Bihar Government, the Chief Minister, during his inspection, instructed the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might be the result of the increasing water levels.

The Bihar Chief Minister inspected the increased water levels of the river Ganga at Digha Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, J P Setu, Sonpur, Hajipur and Mahatma Gandhi Bridge.

During the inspection, CM Nitish Kumar gave the instructions to the officials that leakage of water in the areas with the heavy population must be prevented.

आज हमने गंगा नदी के आसपास के कई इलाकों का दौरा कर अधिकारियों के साथ पूरी स्थिति को देखा है। 2016 में गंगा नदी के किनारे वाले जिलों में बाढ़ के पानी से जो असर हुआ था, उसे ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार पूरी तैयारी करने का निर्देश दिया है। https://t.co/XbddkBDgRr pic.twitter.com/XSieigiK3I — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 11, 2021

Additionally, the Chief Minister also conducted a meeting earlier, on Tuesday, regarding the rising water level in river Ganga and information regarding the water level was apprised in the meeting.

In the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar said that when the water level in the river Ganga rose in the year 2016, during that time, in order to protect the 12 areas from flooding, adequate preparations were made.

Kumar stated that he has instructed the officials that taking into account the flood situation in the year 2016, this year the preparations must be made. While talking to the journalists at the Mahatma Gandhi Ghat, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the river Ganga is rising and further rise has been predicted.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV