हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PEGASUS

Pegasus row: Nitish Kumar demands investigation, calls for discussion in parliament

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament saw repeated disruptions as opposition members kept pushing for a discussion on the matter, while the Centre refused to entertain it.

Pegasus row: Nitish Kumar demands investigation, calls for discussion in parliament
File Photo

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (August 2) came in support of a discussion in the parliament over the Pegasus snooping row. He also demanded an investigation into the allegations.

Talking to the media, Kumar said that the matter is widely being discussed in media and opposition leaders have been demanding a discussion in parliament on it, therefore, it must be done.

“We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed,” said Bihar CM.

“AN investigation into the matter must be done,” he added.

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament saw repeated disruptions as opposition members kept pushing for a discussion on the matter, while the Centre refused to entertain it.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as opposition members continued their protest on Monday. Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day after repeated disruptions.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Pegasus as a `spying scandal` and asked the Centre why it is not investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI of Monday, the Congress leader said, “This government is wasting money. What should we do? Not just in this country, discussions on Pegasus are happening all over the world. Countries like Israel, France, the US, Europe are investigating into the matter. Then, why is the Centre not investigating it? Why is the PM Modi government scared? I tell you, Pegasus is a spying scandal.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of senior journalist N Ram seeking an independent probe by a sitting or a retired judge into the Pegasus snooping scandal.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ram and veteran scribe Sashi Kumar, that the petition has been filed and numbered and needed to be heard in view of the large ramifications of the alleged snooping.

The plea said the alleged snooping represented an attempt by agencies and organisations to muzzle and chill the exercise of free speech and expression of dissent in India.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PEGASUSPegasus rowNitish KumarParliament
Next
Story

BJP workers clash with police as they try to stop Uddhav Thackeray's convoy in Maharashtra 's Sangli

Must Watch

PT6M17S

Rivers in spate in many states including MP, UP, West Bengal; flood situation due to heavy rains