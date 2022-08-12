NewsIndia
BIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies prime ministerial ambitions, says working for opposition unity

"Please do not ask me such questions. I have said many times that I have no such ambitions. I want to serve my state", Kumar asserted with folded hands on being asked whether the people of Bihar could one day see him as the prime minister.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 05:16 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • I have no PM ambitions: Nitish Kumar
  • Nitish Kumar is looking forward to playing a positive role in forging opposition unity.
  • Those habituated to misuse central agencies will face public ire.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained that he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to playing a positive role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre.

Taking a dig at the BJP over misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against the new government in Bihar, he said, "the new government came in power after ousting the BJP and those habituated to misuse central agencies will face public ire".

However, when asked what role he saw for himself in forging unity among disjointed opposition parties? Kumar said- "Our role will be positive. I have been receiving many calls. I wish that we all come together (against the BJP-led NDA). You will see some action in the days to come."

When asked about the fear of ED and CBI being unleashed on the new ruling govt, he said, "I have no such fears. Those who have a habit of misusing central agencies should remember that people see everything very closely".

When asked whether he would travel to Gujarat to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year?

"The JD(U) leader said you will get to know about that in due course".

(With PTI inputs)

