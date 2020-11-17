हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gets a new Cabinet - Check full list of ministers and their portfolios

Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16) took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time. 

Janata Dal- United (JD-U) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday (November 16) took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the seventh time. A 14-member council of ministers was also sworn in Patna by Governor Phagu Chauhan along with Nitish Kumar. Those who were administered the oath of office included two Deputy Chief Minister designates and BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

JD(U) ministers included Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary and Sheela Kumari Mandal.

Other than the two Deputy CM designates, the other BJP leaders who took oath as ministers on Monday were Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Ramprit Paswan, Jibesh Kumar and Ram Surat Rai.

HAM MLC Santosh Kumar Suman and Mukesh Sahni, the founder of VIP, also took oath as ministers along with Nitish Kumar.

CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the new ministers. Here is the full list:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar - Home, General Administration, Cabinet, Vigilance, election and all other departments which are not distributed to any minister 

Tarkishore Prasad Singh - Finance, Commercial taxes, Environment and forest, Information Technology, Disaster Management, Urban Development 

Renu Devi - Panchayati Raj, Backward caste upliftment and EBC welfare, Industry 

Vijay Chaudhary - Rural Engineering Department, Rural Development Department, Water Resources, Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs 

Bijendra Yadav - Energy, Prohibition, Planning, Food and Consumer Affairs 

Mewa Lal Choudhary - Education 

Sheila Kumari - Transport 

Santos Manjhi - Minor Irrigation, SC/ST welfare 

Mukesh Sahni - Animal Husbandry and Fishery 

Mangal Pandey - Health, Road and Art and culture 

Amrendra Singh - Agriculture, Cooperative

Ram Preet Paswan - PHED 

Jivesh Kumar - Tourism, Labour, Mines 

Ram Surat - Revenue, Law

Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar Cabinet
