Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Agenda: Opposition Unity

New Delhi: With eyes on unity opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on the second day of his Delhi visit. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.

Taking to Twitter Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "Many thanks to Nitish ji for visiting my house. Many serious topics related to the country were discussed - education, health, Operation Lotus, openly buying MLA's by these people and bringing down the governments elected by the people, increasing autocratic corruption of BJP governments, inflation, unemployment".

मेरे घर पधारने के लिए नीतीश जी का बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया। देश से संबंधित कई गंभीर विषयों पर चर्चा हुई - शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, ऑपरेशन लोटस, इन लोगों द्वारा खुले आम MLA की ख़रीद फ़रोख़्त करके जनता द्वारा चुनी सरकारों को गिराना, भाजपा सरकारों का बढ़ता निरंकुश भ्रष्टाचार, महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी pic.twitter.com/iKkz4IWmCd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 6, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the first time since his reunification with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar. The JD(U) leader is trying to bring like-minded opposition parties together, with a special emphasis on those with socialist backgrounds, to fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Before Kejriwal, Kumar met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja at their respective party offices. Later in the afternoon, Kumar will meet with former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala. The Bihar Chief Minister also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi, amid the buzz that Kumar is attempting to project himself as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024. Clearing the speculation, Nitish Kumar, who has called for Opposition unity and ruled out harbouring prime ministerial aspirations, told media, "If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)."

Nitish Kumar's meeting with Opposition leaders comes days after Telangana Chief Minister KCR visited Bihar and held discussions on the political scenario in the country. Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, Sunday said his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

(With agency inputs)