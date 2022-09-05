Patna: Ahead of his Delhi visit to forge Opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Rashtriya Janta Dal(RJD) president Lalu Prasad at laters residence on Monday. Nitish is scheduled to visit Delhi today where he will meet leaders from various political affiliations in a bid to forge opposition unity. Kumar drove to the 10, Circular Road residence of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, a former CM herself, where he was welcomed by their younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who is currently the Deputy Chief Minister.

"Respected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Ji came to our residence to meet RJD national president Lalu Prasad," Yadav tweeted, sharing pictures of the two erstwhile arch-rivals.

"I have spoken with Lalu Yadav. I will be visiting Delhi, where I will be meeting President and vice-President. We will meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening," said Kumar before leaving for Delhi

This will be the first visit of Kumar after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav`s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a `Mahagathbandhan` government in Bihar.

Kumar, who snapped his ties with the BJP less than a month ago, has vowed to bring together a disjointed opposition comprising various parties across the country for a good fight against the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He received support from Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao last week when the latter flew down to the Bihar capital, met him and Prasad and gave the call for a "BJP-mukt Bharat". Kumar, however, is not impressed with the concept of a "third front" and is in favour of taking along the Congress which is now moribund, yet retains a presence that is hard to overlook.

(With agency inputs)