Media got it wrong: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says 'never said it was my last election'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took everyone by surprise when on Thursday he said that his remarks were misinterpreted and that this election will not be his last.

"I did not talk about retirement. In the last meeting, I always say the same thing at the last rally in every election that `ant bhala to sab bhala` (all is well that ends well). If you listen to speech back and forth, everything will be clear," the chief minister said.

The Janata Dal (U) president clarified during a press conference in Patna, his first interaction with media since after the declaration of Bihar Assembly election results.

Further, CM Nitish Kumar added that he will continue working with the same dedication if he required to work in the future.

"As far as you speak about me, please know I have no personal choice. If I have to work, I keep working with the same dedication and will do so. You know this well," he said.

Live TV

Ntish Kumar while campaigning for a rally at Damdaha in Purnia had said, "Yeh mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, toh sab bhala. (This is my last election. All is well that ends well)".

On being asked who will be the next chief minister, Kumar replied, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA. The decision on date of swearing-in after an informal meeting with NDA partners tomorrow.

Nitish Kumar met the newly-elected MLAs of the JD(U) on Thursday, Nitish Kumar said that the NDA will be forming the new government in Bihar as people have given it the mandate. The alliance partners are set to meet on Friday.

The NDA has won 125 seats in the Bihar election, three more seats than the requisite majority figure, while the Mahagathbandhan with 110 seats is in the second place.

It may be noted that Nitish Kumar has to tender his resignation to the governor before his swearing-in as the next Chief Minister of the state. The newly-elected MLAs of the NDA are yet to meet formally to elect him as their leader.