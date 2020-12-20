Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dream project 'glass floor bridge' at Rajgir to open in March; check pics

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (December 20) inspected 'nature safari' work at the tourists hotspot Rajgir and asked officials to complete the 'glass floor bridge' (sky walk) there by March next year. He also inspected zip line, zip bike and main camp area of the nature safari during his visit, an official release said.

CM Nitish directed officials to take help of protective experts for better upkeep of the venue. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, CMs Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar, OSD in his office Gopal Singh, Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Nalanda DM and SP besides other officials.

The construction work of 'nature safri' in Bihar's Rajgir is almost complete. This nature park is considered as the dream project of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The Chief Minister on Saturday also inspected zoo safari, enquired from the officials about the animal cage, kitchen and room constructed to keep the sick animals. He also had a look at the vehicle meant to undertake zoo safari.

Talking to PTI, CM Nitish said that "we have talked about starting zoo safari along with the nature safari at Rajgir. But the officials informed that nature safari work can not be undertaken along with the zoo safari, rather it can only be carried out in the forest area".

Asked about the time-frame for start of the nature safari, the CM after enquiring from the officials present, said it would begin by March next.

The state government has started the work on the project to supply clean drinking water from river Ganga to everyone in Rajgir- be it Nalanda University, defence and police personnel, households or hotels, CM Nitish said while asserting that once Ganga water reaches Rajgir, no one will have to fetch groundwater.

Tapping of groundwater has adversely affected the rich heritage of the place (Rajgir), he said while exuding confidence that things would be normal once again. "Our sole intention is to protect historical places so that new generation could be inspired to learn and understand them," the Chief Minister said.

The state government is taking every steps to revive these places in a bid to promote tourism in the state, he added.

(With PTI inputs)