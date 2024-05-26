Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752650
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Helicopter Runs Out Of Fuel During Election Campaign

Nitish Kumar, along with his party MP and entourage, proceeded to their destination by road after Bihar CM's helicopter ran out of fuel.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 11:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Helicopter Runs Out Of Fuel During Election Campaign Image Credit: PTI

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's helicopter ran out of fuel during election campaigning on Sunday, a close aide said. After addressing a public meeting in Masaurhi, on the outskirts of Patna, alongside senior party leader and JD(U)'s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, the CM was informed by the pilot that the helicopter couldn't take off as it had run out of fuel.

Consequently, Kumar, along with his party MP and entourage, proceeded to their next destination by road for another poll-related engagement.

The CM had gone to Masaurhi to address a public meeting in favour of NDA nominee Ram Kripal Yadav.

Talking to PTI, JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha, who was accompanying the CM, confirmed the incident, stating that the helicopter required more fuel to fly.

"The pilot told us that refuelling would take some time, So, we left Masaurhi by road to another destination. Later, the same helicopter returned for us after refuelling," he said.

Jha emphasised that there was no lapse on the part of the CM's security, as reported in a section of the media.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies