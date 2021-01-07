हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Congress leader Kirti Azad makes big claim about JD(U) MLAs, says this about CM Nitish Kumar

Senior Congress leader Kirti Azad on Thursday rejected claims that the Congress is going to split in Bihar, asserting that over 15 JD(U) MLAs are in touch with UPA leaders.

Former MP from Bihar's Darbhanga and senior Congress leader Kirti Azad on Thursday (January 7) rejected claims that the Congress is going to split in Bihar, asserting that over 15 JD(U) MLAs are in touch with UPA leaders.

He said that JDU will break soon and UPA government will be formed in Bihar. The UPA includes Congress, RJD and Left parties.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Darbhanga, Kirti Azad said that JDU MLAs who are in touch with the UPA have spoken directly and indirectly with the UPA leaders and they would soon leave JD(U).

Azad also took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that JD(U) leader is fed up with the harassment of BJP and this is the reason why he has spoken of leaving CM post several times in the past few weeks.

Azad said that CM Kumar is scared of BJP and that's why he is unwilling to break ties with the saffron party but the JD(U) MLAs know that the NDA government will collapse soon in Bihar and they want to break away from the NDA and join the UPA.

The former MP said that the BJP is trying to mislead the people of Bihar by planting fake stories that the Congress is going to break in Bihar.

It is expected that the claims made by Azad would spark a fresh political controversy in Bihar.

