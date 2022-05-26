Bihar: Death toll in suspected hooch tragedy reaches 13 in Aurangabad

Patna: The death toll in suspected hooch tragedy in Aurangabad district of Bihar climed up to 13 on Wednesday (May 25, 2022) while many others are battling for their lives in hospitals, reported IANS. The Aurangabad police informed that five persons including three from Khiriyawa village and two from Raniganj village under Madanpur police station were killed due to "poisonous" liquor between Saturday and Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Vinod Pal (55) former sarpanch of Khiriyawa, Sonwa Kunwr (60), Kameshwar Kumar (35), Shiv Saw, Shambhu Thakur, Anil Sharma, Vinay Kumar Gupta (30), Manoj Yadav (65), Ravindra Singh and 4 others. On the otherhand, three others, Dhananjay Chaudhary, Mohammad Nezam and Subodh Singh, are said to be critical and admitted in a hospital in Sherghati in Gaya district, informed officials.

According to the information, a liquor consignment arrived from Jharkhand and distributed in Madanpur, Salaiya and Gaya`s Aamas block. The reports also added that the sale of the liquor is currently underway and the villages of the region are becoming victims of it.

In the meantime, three more people died in mysterious circumstances, while eight others were hospitalised in Gaya on Tuesday. The family of the deceased are claiming that they have consumed poisonous liquor during the wedding function on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). The victims went to Pathra village under Aamas police station in the district to attend a wedding function where they allegedly consumed country made liquor.

Most of the victims complained about vomiting, stomachache, and low visibility. Additionally, the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has served notice to the Bihar government after mass deaths in Aurangabad and Gaya and asked to reply on this matter.

