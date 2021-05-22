Bihar declares black fungus notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act

Patna: With black fungus cases rising in Bihar, it was declared a notifiable disease in the state under the Epidemic Act, 1897 on Saturday (May 22).

Health Minister Mangal Pandey has said that the black fungus has been notified under the Epidemic Disease Act on the instructions of Honorable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mangal Pandey said that under this, many instructions have been issued by the Health Department. Under this act, all the suspected and certified patients of mucormycosis from all private and government health institutions will be reported to the health department through the district's civil surgeon, with the integrated disease surveillance program.

Mangal Pandey further said that it will be mandatory for all private and government health institutions to follow the guidelines issued by the Central and State Government in the matter of investigation, treatment and management related to mucormycosis.

The Director Head of the Health Department will be able to issue appropriate orders regarding this disease from time to time for investigation, treatment and management. If any institution violates the said provisions, it will be punishable under Section-3 of the Epidemic Disease Act.

Also, no suit or legal action can be instituted in accordance with the provisions of Section-4. The notification will remain in effect for one year from the date of issue.

The state government has already made available 6 thousand vials of Amphotericin, a medicine required for the treatment of this disease, for various medical college cum hospitals and various private hospitals, which will be given free of cost to the patients.

On the other hand, Mr Pandey said that along with Corona, the state government is serious about black fungus and necessary action is being taken in this direction. For a better treatment of such patients, the central government is also continuously procuring oxygen concentrator and other equipment.

On Friday night, 92 Oxygen Concentrator and 21 thousand 600 VTM (Virus Transport Medium) reached Patna by the Indian Air Force special aircraft by the Government of India, which is in the process of being sent to various districts of the state.

Live TV