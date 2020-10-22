Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Just days before the first-phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Sushil Kumar Modi wrote: "Tested positive for CORONA. All parameters perfectly normal. Started with mild fever. No temperature for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning."

Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp. No temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad in a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday accused the JD(U) chief of betraying the people of Bihar who gave him multiple chances to run the state.

Lalu's tweet targeting CM Nitish came two days after the Bihar chief minister mocked Lalu's son and RJD's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav for promising to create 10 lakh job opportunities in the state after coming to power.

Live TV

On Wednesday, BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain had tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He said that he is "feeling fine" and that there's "nothing to worry about". He had requested all who had came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Earlier, Sushil Kumar Modi had defended his government’s COVID-19 response saying the pandemic is completely under control in the state. “They talk of COVID-19 and today it's completely controlled here. Only 961 people have died while Congress-ruled Maharashtra has 41,000 deaths,” Modi has said.

The major political parties of Bihar are busy wooing voters and releasing manifesto for the Assembly polls which is going to be conducted in Bihar in three phases and counting will take place on November 10.