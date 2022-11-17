Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 10000 jobs at dlrs.bihar.gov.in- Check eligibility, last date and more here

Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Land-Records and Survey (DLRS), Bihar has invited Applications from Experienced Candidates fulfilling the Eligibility Prescribed for the Post of Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer on a Contractual Basis on the Payable Honorarium Basis under the Directorate of Land Records and Survey. Among the Candidates meeting the Eligibility Criteria for Special Survey Asstt Settlement Officer willing to apply for the Directorate of Land Records and Survey issued Recruitment Notification 2022 in respect of Contractual Engagement Opportunity.

Vacancy Details

The Government of Bihar's Revenue and Land Reforms Department has issued a call for applications for a total of 10101 positions. These hirings will be made for 355 Assistant Settlement Officer positions, 758 revenue clerk positions, 8244 Amin positions, and 744 Clerk positions (DLRS).

Educational Qualifications

The qualification has been fixed differently for different posts. For the post of Assistant Settlement Officer, a Civil Engineering degree from a recognized Institute or University with two years of experience is required. On the other hand, for the post of revenue clerk position, a diploma in civil engineering with two years of experience, for the post of Amin, a diploma in civil engineering and for the post of clerk, a bachelor's degree.

Bihar DLRS Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Log on to the Official Website

Step 2: Upload the Scanned Photograph, Signature and Photostat of the Certificates pertaining to Educational Qualifications including Matriculation showing the Birth Date/Birth Day and B.Engg (Civil) Degree, Professional Experience, etc.

Age limit

For the post of Assistant Settlement Officer, the minimum age should be 21 years and maximum age should be 37 years. For the rest of the posts, the minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and maximum 37 years. The reserved category has relaxation in the maximum age limit as per the rules of the Government of Bihar.

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in class 10th, 12th, Bachelor's degree for the selection of eligible candidates on these posts.