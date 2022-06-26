NewsIndia
BIHAR RAID

Bihar Drugs Inspector Jitendra Kumar's residence raided, huge amount of cash seized

Apart from cash, the team of the surveillance department also found documents of many properties, a huge amount of gold and silver and four luxury cars.

Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 07:08 AM IST

Patna: A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case on Saturday in Patna, capital of Bihar. The officials seized a large amount of cash from Drug Inspector`s possession that took them several hours to count. 

Apart from cash, the officers found documents of many properties, a huge amount of gold and silver and four luxury cars, informed Surendra Kumar Maur, DSP Monitoring Department.

"A team of surveillance department raided the residence of Drug Inspector Jitendra Kumar in the disproportionate assets case. A huge amount of cash, many land papers, gold, silver and four luxury cars were recovered," said the DSP Monitoring Department officer. 

In the video, the officials were seen counting the bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 piled up on the table and bed.

More details are awaited.

