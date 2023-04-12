Bihar Earthquake: 4.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Araria

Araria (Bihar): The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 in Araria in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a tweet. The earthquake struck at 5:35 a.m. IST on Wednesday, according to the NCS. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The National Centre for Seismology's official Twitter account informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal". Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

Earthquake Jolts Mizoram

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Earthqauke Hits Nicobar Island

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher Scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours of Monday. The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 AM (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km , Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS.