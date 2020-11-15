Bihar election: Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi could likely be made deputy CMs

New Delhi: A day before Nitish Kumar is to be swon in as the Chief Minister, four-term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was on Sunday (November 15, 2020) named the BJP legislature party leader.

It is also reported that Prasad could be the new deputy chief minister of the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

Further, it also being reported that Bettiah MLA Renu Devi was made the BJP's deputy legislature party leader and she could be another deputy CM in the NDA ministry.

Renu Devi said, "I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party because I have been in the party since the 80s and have been doing the responsibility given to me, I am a worker and the party has given responsibility to a worker."

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party's state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nityanand Rai and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others.

Renu Devi said that the Prime Minister has worked for women, will continue to work under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar Renu Devi was asked about the post of Deputy CM, then she said that she does not know anything about it.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday unanimously elected Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar as its leader. The formal election of Nitish Kumar as NDA leader means that he will be the next chief minister of Bihar, for the fourth consecutive term.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Monday at 4.30 pm. Prasad and Renu Devi's names were announced at the BJP legislature party meeting during the day.