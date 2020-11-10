Bihar Elections Result 2020: Know what can cause delay in the declaration of results today

Patna: The counting of votes for 243-seats in Bihar legislative assembly election 2020 which was held in three phases will be declared today (November 10, 2020). The result declaration this time will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic which is likely to cause some delay in the release of the final result.

These are the reasons which can cause a delay in result declaration:

- Increase in number of polling booths

The number of polling booths in Bihar was increased this time due to the coronavirus situation in the country. This is one of the major reasons why the final result declaration can be delayed by 2 to 3 hours this year. There was 1 lakh 6 thousand 526 booths made in the election, which is about 63 percent more than the previous time. In the 2015 elections, 65 thousand 367 booths were built. Due to the increase in the number of booths, the number of EVMs has also increased and in such a situation there is a delay in counting of votes.

- Tallying result with VVPAT

As per the norms, if any candidate raises an objection during the counting of votes, the EVM is sealed again and the number of votes is tallied with the VVPAT. Due to this, delay in coming up results is possible.

- Ballot paper counting will be done first

The counting of votes will start at 8 am. According to Election Commission officials, voting done via ballot papers will be counted first. The EVM counting will begin at 8:15 am. As per officials, it takes 15 to 20 minutes to calculate a round from EVM. So the first trend is likely to come by 8:30 am.