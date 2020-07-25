Bihar flood: Train services suspended between Sugauli-Narkatiaganj; six trains diverted

Patna: As the level of floodwater continues to rise in Bihar, train services were suspended between Sugauli-Majhowalia (SGL-MJL) section due to the overflowing of water at bridge no 248, said the Indian railways.

The railway's statement read, ''Due to suspension of Rail traffic between Sugauli-Majhowalia (SGL-MJL) section since 0105 hrs as flood water touched the Girder of Bridge No 248, the train services has been suspended between Sugauli-Narkatiaganj.''

The list of trains diverted includes:

1) 02558 Delhi-Muzaffarpur Sapt Kranti Express Special journey commencing on 24/07/2020 from Delhi has been *Diverted via Gorakhpur-Siwan-Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur* instead of Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Muzaffarpur.

2) 02557 Muzaffarpur-Delhi Sapt Kranti Express journey commencing on 25/07/2020 from Muzaffarpur has been *diverted via Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Chhapra-Siwan-Gorakhpur* instead of Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.

3) 05273 Raxaul-Delhi Satyagrah Express Special journey commencing on 25/07/2020 from Raxaul is *diverted via Raxaul-Sikta-Narkatiaganj instead of Raxaul-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj.*

4) 05274 Delhi-Raxaul Satyagrah Express Special journey commencing on 24/07/2020 from Delhi is *diverted via Narkatiaganj-Sikta-Raxaul instead of Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Raxaul*.

5) 09039 Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur Express Special journey commencing on 23/07/2020 from Bandra Terminus is *diverted via Gorakhpur-Chhapra-Hajipur-Muzaffarpur* instead of Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj-Sugauli-Muzaffarpur.

6) 09040 Muzaffarpur-Bandra Terminus Express Special journey commencing on 26/07/2020 from Muzaffarpur is *diverted via Muzaffarpur-Hajipur-Chhapra-Gorakhpur* instead of Muzaffarpur-Sugauli-Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur.

Earlier, the railways had suspended train services between Bihar's Darbhanga and Samastipur due to incessant rain and flood-like situation in these areas.

The flood in Bihar has affected nearly 1 million people in 10 districts and claimed at least 10 lives till Friday (July 24, 2020) as per the state's disaster management department.

Nearly, 93.89 lakh people have been evacuated so far, out of which more than 12,000 have taken shelter at 22 relief camps.