Bihar rains

Bihar floods: Help being extended to people in 26 flood ravaged districts, says CM Nitish Kumar

While talking to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi Ghat, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the river Ganga is rising and further rise has also been predicted.

File photo

Patna: Nearly 26 districts in Bihar have been affected by floods, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday adding that all possible help is being provided to the affected people.

"About 26 flood-ravaged districts in State. All possible help is being extended to the people. Daily review meetings are being conducted along with the issuance of safety guidelines. People have been evacuated from affected areas and provided with relief aid," said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He was today present at Gandhi Maidan in Patna to hoist the National Flag marking 75 years of India`s Independence.

Earlier on Wednesday, he had visited flood-affected areas and 'ghats' around the Ganga river in the state to inspect the rising water levels. These included Digha Ghat, Bhadra Ghat, Kangan Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, J P Setu, Sonpur, Hajipur, and Mahatma Gandhi Bridge.

Nitish Kumar directed the officials to make full preparations to tackle the floods which might originate due to the increasing water levels.

While talking to the media at the Mahatma Gandhi Ghat, the Chief Minister said that the water level of the river Ganga is rising and further rise has also been predicted.

Meanwhile, locals from Sabalpur Diyara village have been forced to migrate to Patna due to severe floods following the heavy rainfall.

