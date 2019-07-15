Bihar floods: Helpline and other important telephone/mobile numbers

At least 13 people have died while several others are missing due to floods in Bihar. According to officials, nearly 18 lakh people have been affected by the floods that have hit nine districts in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected districts and several control rooms have been set up in different districts.

Here’s a list of important telephone numbers that can be reached for help in flood affected regions:

State emergency centre: 0612 – 2293204/05/10

Araria district control room: 06453-222309

Kishanganj district control room: 06456-224152

Supaul district control room: 06473-224005

Madhubani district control room: 06276-222576

East Champaran district control room: 06252-242418

Sheohar district control room: 06222-257060/61

Sitamarhi district control room: 06226-25031

Important telephone numbers for Madhubani district:

District Magistrate: 9473191317

Additional District Magistrate: 9473191318

Sub-divisional magistrate Sadar: 9473191319

Sub-divisional magistrate Benipur: 9473191320

Sub-divisional magistrate Biraul: 9473191321

Official in-charge, district disaster management: 8544412322

District control room: 06272-240600

District disaster-management control room: 06272-245821

Important telephone numbers for Muzaffarpur district:

District Magistrate: 9473191283

Senior Superintendent of Police: 9431822982

DDC: 9413818356

Additional District Magistrate: 9473191284

Additional District Magistrate – Relief: 9471484682

City Superintendent of Police – 9473191765

SDM East: 9473191285

SDM West: 9473191286