Bihar floods: Helpline and other important telephone/mobile numbers

At least 13 people have died while several others are missing due to floods in Bihar. According to officials, nearly 18 lakh people have been affected by the floods that have hit nine districts in the state. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conducted an aerial survey of the flood affected districts and several control rooms have been set up in different districts.
Here’s a list of important telephone numbers that can be reached for help in flood affected regions:
State emergency centre: 0612 – 2293204/05/10
Araria district control room: 06453-222309
Kishanganj district control room: 06456-224152
Supaul district control room: 06473-224005
Madhubani district control room: 06276-222576
East Champaran district control room: 06252-242418
Sheohar district control room: 06222-257060/61
Sitamarhi district control room: 06226-25031
Important telephone numbers for Madhubani district:
District Magistrate: 9473191317
Additional District Magistrate: 9473191318
Sub-divisional magistrate Sadar: 9473191319
Sub-divisional magistrate Benipur: 9473191320
Sub-divisional magistrate Biraul: 9473191321
Official in-charge, district disaster management: 8544412322
District control room: 06272-240600
District disaster-management control room: 06272-245821
Important telephone numbers for Muzaffarpur district:
District Magistrate: 9473191283
Senior Superintendent of Police: 9431822982
DDC: 9413818356
Additional District Magistrate: 9473191284
Additional District Magistrate – Relief: 9471484682
City Superintendent of Police – 9473191765
SDM East: 9473191285
SDM West: 9473191286