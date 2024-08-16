Bihar Gets Another Airport In This City, Bengal To Have Another Airport In Bagdogra

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its push for infrastructure development, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved airport projects at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar for an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore. At a briefing in the national capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave will be developed at Bagdogra airport at a cost of Rs 1,549 crore, besides a new civil enclave at Bihta for Rs 1,413 crore.

The decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport, the proposed terminal building will span 70,390 square metres and will be able to accommodate 3,000 peak hour passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers, an official release said.

An apron will be constructed that can accommodate 10 parking bays suitable for A-321-type aircraft, two link taxiways and multi-level car parking. The project is poised to significantly enhance the airport's operational efficiency and passenger experience, reinforcing its role as a pivotal air travel hub for the region, the release added.

Besides, the new civil enclave will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,413 crore in Bihta. "This infrastructure project represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna airport. While Airports Authority of India (AAI) is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna airport, further expansion is constrained by limited land availability," another official release said.

The new integrated terminal building at Bihta will span 66,000 sqm and will be able to handle 3,000 peak-hour passengers and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers. The capacity will be further expanded by 50 lakh whenever it is required, and the ultimate capacity would be 1 crore passengers per annum.

"Key components of the project include the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways," the release said.

Currently, there are 157 operational airports in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.