Bihar government approves 10% quota for economically weaker general category

PATNA: The Bihar Cabinet on Friday has approved the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker general candidates in government jobs and educational institutions approved by the Centre.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Cabinet also passed 58 agendas placed before it.

ANI reported that on January 22 a high-level meeting was chaired by the Bihar CM at his 1 Anne Marg residence in Patna in which he held discussions over this matter with Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Secretary to the Chief Minister Manish Kumar Varma, among others

The Centre's scheme has already been implemented in Gujarat, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Constitution Bill, 2019 was passed recently by both the Houses of Parliament to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category across religions, ANI reported. In Rajya Sabha, the Bill was passed with 165 votes in favour and seven against.

It is important to note that 10% quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha over the Bill, Social Justice and Emowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot had asked Congress how it would have implemented the promise it made in its election manifesto of giving giving reservation to poor of general category without bringing in an amendment in the Constitution.

The minister had stressed that reservation to SC, ST and OBCs will remain intact and opposition parties should have supported the legislation without raising any questions.

