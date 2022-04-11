हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Bihar government official among 8 held for stealing 60-feet long iron bridge in Rohtas

A gang of thieves who posed as state irrigation department officials had pulled off an extraordinary heist by stealing a 60-foot abandoned bridge in Bihar`s Rohtas district in broad daylight. 

(Credits: ANI)
(Credits: ANI)

Rohtas: Bihar Police on Sunday (April 10, 2022) arrested eight persons including a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the water resources department in connection with the theft of the 60-foot abandoned bridge in the Rohtas district, an official said.

Police have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kilograms and other material from the possession of the accused.

"We have arrested eight persons including an SDO officer of the water resources department in connection with the theft of the bridge. The thieves stole the bridge in connivance with the SDO. We have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kgs and other material," Ashish Bharti, Rohtas SP told ANI.

 

According to the police, the thieves arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, gas cutters, and vehicles, and in 3 days cut off the entire bridge and disappeared.

