Bihar government's interference in Sushant Singh Rajput's case is an insult, says Shiv Sena

A day after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered CBI probe into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Shiv Sena on Thursday (August 20) slammed Bihar government in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ and supported Mumbai Police.

The Sena's mouthpiece asserted that Bihar Police's decision to probe Sushant's death is an insult to the federal structure of the country. It defended Mumbai Police, saying it was doing its job honestly and the case was transferred to the CBI at a time when Mumbai Police was in last stage of its investigation in this matter.

It is to be noted that a CBI team would reach Mumbai on Tursday to formally takeover the charge of the case.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and Mumbai Police was probing the case since then. Mumbai Police, however, did not register an FIR in the case and was investigation the matter as 'accidental death'. but didn’t register an FIR in the case.

The case took a new turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed a case against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his son’s suicide, keeping him in wrongful confinement, and defrauding him of crores of rupees. Singh also named Rhea's parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi as accused in the FIR.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the SC also said that the FIR filed in Patna was correct and the Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation. The SC has also ordered the Maharashtra government to assist CBI in the probe since this is a court-ordered CBI investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty had approached the top court to seek transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai. She had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered the FIR and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.