Bihar man cycles 1,000km from Siwan to Delhi to join farmers' protest

Bihar man cycles 1,000km from Siwan to Delhi to join farmers’ protest

New Delhi: As the farmers' protest in Delhi enters the 23rd day, more farmers are joining the agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws. 

On Thursday, 60-year-old Satyadev Manjhi from Bihar cycled all the way from his hometown in Siwan to join the farmers agitation

It took him 11 days to complete his journey. Manjhi appealed to the Centre to rollback the three farm laws.

The sexagenarian reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border to participate in farmers' protest, reported ANI.

"It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws," Manjhi said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

