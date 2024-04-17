Bihar Migrant Labourer Shot Dead By Terrorists in Anantnag Of J&K

In yet another incident of targeted killing, terrorists shot dead a non-local labourer hailing from Bihar in the Jablipora area of Bijbehara, located in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. A top police official stated, "Terrorists fired upon a non-local labourer from Bihar at the Jablipora area in Bijbehara. The injured labourer was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment by locals and the police party."

The injured, identified as Raja Shah, son of Shankar Shah, a resident of Bihar, sustained close-range gunshot wounds, receiving two bullets to the neck and abdomen, according to a local eyewitness. Due to severe injuries resulting in significant blood loss, the injured labourer succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, with doctors pronouncing him dead upon arrival.

Kashmir Zone Police provided updates on Twitter, stating, "#Terrorists fired upon and critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, at Jablipora in Bijbehera, Anantnag. He has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

A search operation is underway in the area to nab the terrorists. This marks the second attack on a non-local individual in South Kashmir within the last 15 days, following an incident where a tourist taxi driver was shot and injured on the outskirts of Shopian.

A massive search operation has been initiated in the area to apprehend the terrorists responsible for the attack. Top police officials indicated that the search operation is ongoing, with forces also placed on alert in peripheral areas.

The incident occurred amidst preparations for polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency scheduled for May 7th, with National Conference candidate Mian Altaf and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expected to file nominations tomorrow in Anantnag.

Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed their condemnation of the killing, with Mehbooba stating, "Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family."

Ghulam Nabi Azad emphasized the need for peace, stating, "Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non-local named Raja Shah, of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This must end, people want peace, but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!"