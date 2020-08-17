Bihar MLA Shyam Rajak resigns from JDU, says can't stay where social justice is stripped

Patna: Bihar cabinet minister Shyam Rajak submitted his resignation to the speaker on Monday (August 17) and said that he cannot stay with a party where social justice is being stripped.

Before submitting his resignation, Rajak denied claims of being expelled from JDU and had said that he will submit his resignation to the speaker soon. Addressing media Rajak said, ''I have not been expelled, I am going to give my resignation to the Speaker. I can not stay where social justice is being stripped.''

It is to be noted that JDU President Vasistha Narayan Singh on Sunday confirmed that cabinet minister Shyam Rajak was expelled from JDU. Vasistha said the decision was taken by the party due to Rajak's anti-party activity.

Shyam Rajak is a sitting MLA from the reserved Phulwari assembly constituency in Patna district, and holds the portfolio of Industry Minister in Nitish Kumar's government.

According to sources, Rajak was feeling marginalised and he was not getting along with the party's high command.

Sources said, Rajak is prepared to leave the JDU and is likely to resign from the post of cabinet minister and as MLA in the Bihar Assembly at 10:00 am on Monday. He will reported join RJD at 11:30 am.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders had been putting out posts on social media urging Shyam Rajak to join RJD.

Sources have also claimed that Tejashwi and Shyam Rajak have had a meeting and are in mutual agreement. There is just a formal ritual of change of party which will happen on Monday.

Assembly election in Bihar are due in October-November and the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties.