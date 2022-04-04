Bihar MLC election 2022: Voting underway in 24 seats for 186 contestants

New Delhi: Voting for elections in 24 local authority constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council began on Monday.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

The Election Commission had announced the elections on March 2, 2022. The voting started at 8 am and is underway at 534 polling booths. Polling will commence at 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on April 7.

Preparations in place

To ensure free and fair voting, adequate armed forces have been deployed at the 534 polling stations across the state.

Md. Noman Ahmad, Circle Officer deputed at Aurangabad block said, "All preparations have been done by the administration and people can vote peacefully."

Political parties contesting

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras` Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat.

On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI has the remaining one seat.

The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24. The results of the elections will be announced on April 7.

The term of office of 24 members of the Bihar Legislative Council had expired in July 2021.

(With ANI inputs)

