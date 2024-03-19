Bihar: Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Government To Acquire 50 Acres Land In Sitamarhi For Sita Temple

Two months after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Bihar government announced the grand temple of Mata Sita in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The state government has decided to acquire 50 acres of land around the existing temple in Sitamarhi to build a new temple, Indian Express Reported.

The decision was taken during the Bihar cabinet meeting on Friday. Kameshwar Chaupal, a former MLC of Bihar said that the Sitamarhi is a holy place for Hindus and it is the birthplace of Mata sita so it is equivalent to what Ayodya is to Lord Rama.

“Sitamarhi is to Sita what Ayodhya is to Ram. It is a holy land for Hindus. People from all over the world will now come to worship at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and they would like to visit Sita’s birthplace as well. We contend that a grand temple for Sita, befitting her stature, should be built in Sitamarhi,” Kameshwar Chaupal said to Indian Express.

Earlier at the time of the Bihar assembly polls, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan also said that the party would construct the Goddess Sita temple in Sitamadhi which will be bigger than the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Do you Know About Janaki Temple?

According to the information available on the official site of Bihar Tourism, This is the birthplace of Mata Sita. Thousands of devotees visit the temple during Navratri and Ram Navami festivals. It is believed that Jankitemple is about 100 years old. The legend of this place refers to the epic Ramayana and is famous as the place where Sita was nursed under a shade in the field where she was found as a newborn by King Janaka. It is a fairly large temple with a modern structure.