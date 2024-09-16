Advertisement
Bihar: Part Of Bridge Tilts To One Side In Jamui; Traffic Affected

A portion of the bailey bridge in Bihar suddenly tilted six inches to one side. Movement of traffic has been completely stopped on the bridge.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 10:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
Bihar: Part Of Bridge Tilts To One Side In Jamui; Traffic Affected P.c- Social Media

A portion of a bailey bridge over the Barnar River tilted to one side in Bihar's Jamui district on Monday, officials said.
Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.
“A portion of the bailey bridge suddenly tilted six inches to one side. Movement of traffic has been completely stopped on the bridge, and technical experts have been engaged in repairing the damage,” District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma told PTI.

The bridge, which was built by the Road Construction Department last year, will become fully operational again in five days, she said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of more than a dozen bridges and causeways collapsing in several Bihar districts in the recent past, including in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier instructed officials concerned to conduct a survey of all old bridges in the state, and identify those that require immediate repair.

 

