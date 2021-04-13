Bihar Police constable PET final result 2021: CSBC announces results on csbc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here

Patna: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) declared Bihar Police constable PET final result 2021 on Monday (April 12) on its official website.

Candidates who had appeared in the Bihar Police CSBC Physical eligibility Test 2021 can check and download their results from- csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police constable Physical eligibility Test 2021 was conducted December 7, 2020 to January 30, 2021 by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC).

The Bihar constable PET 2021 will fill over 11,880 seats and the notification for the same was released in October 2019. Find the direct link to check the result below.

Here’s step-by-step guide to download your Bihar Police constable PET final result 2021:

Step 1: Go CSBC official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Result” section

Step 3: Click on links which reads “Finally selected candidates for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion”

Step 4: Enter your credentials, like Roll number and user name.

Step 5: Click “Entre”

Step 6: The new window will display CSBC PET 2021 physical eligibility test 2021 result list.

Step 7: Check for your roll number of finally selected candidates list.

Step 8: Download Bihar Police constable PET final result 2021 and keep it for future references.

The candidates need to note that those applicants whose roll number is in the list are finally selected for Bihar Police constable posts.

Bihar Police constable PET result 2021 direct link