Bihar police lathi-charge protesting BPSC candidates, several injured

Candidates were protesting against the change in the BPSC exam pattern. Exam is scheduled to be held in two days

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bihar police lathi-charged protesting job aspirants in Patna
  • Several candidates are reported injured due to the lathi-charge
  • The candidates were protesting against the change in exam pattern of BPSC

Bihar: Police lathi-charged protesting Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) candidates, leaving several candidates injured in the state capital Patna, on August 31, Wednesday. The candidates were protesting against the change in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam pattern and were demanding to re-schedule it. BPSC is scheduled to be held in two days. The video of police attacking the protesting candidates has surfaced on the internet.

Students were continuously opposing the change in the pattern of the 67th BPSC examination. Due to this, today thousands of students took to the road to protest in front of the BPSC office in Patna, protesting against the ‘percentile system’ and demanding to conduct the examination in one shift.

Also Read: 'CM Nitish Kumar informed RJD leaders about CBI raids a day earlier, working like a rubber stamp': Bihar BJP Chief

According to the reports, the protesting candidates apparently clashed with the police, after which the police lathi-charged the students. Information about the injuries of many students has also come to the fore in the lathi-charge. The police have also arrested the leader of the protesting candidates, Dilip Kumar. 

Earlier this month, Bihar police had lathi-charged and used water cannon on tricolour-laden protesting job aspirants in Patna which is being criticized all over the state by the opposition.

(With ANI inputs)

