Bihar: Police lathi-charged protesting Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) candidates, leaving several candidates injured in the state capital Patna, on August 31, Wednesday. The candidates were protesting against the change in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam pattern and were demanding to re-schedule it. BPSC is scheduled to be held in two days. The video of police attacking the protesting candidates has surfaced on the internet.

#WATCH | Bihar: Scuffle broke out between Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates and Police personnel today, in Patna. The candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam, the exam will be conducted on two days. pic.twitter.com/SqkMIbncrV — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

Students were continuously opposing the change in the pattern of the 67th BPSC examination. Due to this, today thousands of students took to the road to protest in front of the BPSC office in Patna, protesting against the ‘percentile system’ and demanding to conduct the examination in one shift.

According to the reports, the protesting candidates apparently clashed with the police, after which the police lathi-charged the students. Information about the injuries of many students has also come to the fore in the lathi-charge. The police have also arrested the leader of the protesting candidates, Dilip Kumar.

Earlier this month, Bihar police had lathi-charged and used water cannon on tricolour-laden protesting job aspirants in Patna which is being criticized all over the state by the opposition.

(With ANI inputs)