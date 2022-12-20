topStoriesenglish
Bihar Police launches Operation 'Clean Drive' amid uproar over hooch tragedy

The police also informed that 12,155 liters of spurious liquor were destroyed on December 17 and 18. 

  • Amid the hooch deaths in Bihar`s Chhapra, with the toll currently at 72
  • SIT has arrested nine persons and 17 more are being questioned in connection
  • The liquor prohibition law, which came into force in 2016

Bihar Police launches Operation 'Clean Drive' amid uproar over hooch tragedy

Chhapra: Amid the hooch deaths in Bihar`s Chhapra, with the toll currently at 72, the Saran Police on Monday launched Operation `Clean Drive` against the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state. Under the `Clean Drive`, the police will pick out each and every house where alcohol is sold or consumed, the release said. The release said the drive would continue till further notice, adding that general awareness programmes and door-to-door campaigns are also underway to stop people from consuming spurious liquor. Under the operation, raids are being conducted at multiple locations, the release further informed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to probe the hooch deaths, has arrested nine persons and 17 more are being questioned in connection with the case. The police also informed that 12,155 liters of spurious liquor were destroyed on December 17 and 18. The Opposition, led by the BJP, took on the ruling JD(U)-RJD over the rising number of hooch deaths despite a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, which has been in effect since April 2016.

The liquor prohibition law, which came into force in 2016, states that the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor were banned in the entire state.

BiharBihar hooch tragedybihar hooch deathsSpecial Investigation Teambihar chhapra toxic liquor deaths

