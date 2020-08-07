Bihar Police probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case was 'quarantined': IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

New Delhi: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, quarantined in Mumbai after his arrival to oversee probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was allowed on Friday (August 7) to return to his home state Bihar.

Vinay Tiwari told Zee News, "Nothing to say right now, I am taking good memories of Mumbai Police," and added that the sanctity of investigation should be maintained.

The SP Patna city, said that Bihar Police investigation has been quarantined, adding "It has affected the investigation, but not me because I did my job."

He further said that an affidavit in the Supreme Court will be filed with three days about whatever investigation has been done, adding "We will help CBI. If you work, you have to give up happiness."

Quoting Srimad Bhagavad Gita, he said that he believed in the Karma and added that the investigation of Bihar Police was interrupted but they did as per their process.

"We made a constant effort through our investigation to arrive at a certain conclusion but this would be done by other probe agency," Tiwai said, adding "We cannot do anything about what their intention was."

Notably, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today allowed Bihar IPS officer to return to his home state. The Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, Tiwai has been exempted from quarantine protocols.

On Thursday, Bihar Police ADG wrote a letter to the Mumbai municipal commissioner, seeking Tiwari's exemption from quarantine protocols and facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duty. Tiwari's presence is no longer required in Mumbai and his arrival period (in Patna) is within seven days, the letter reportedly said.

Tiwari had reached Mumbai on Sunday to oversee an investigation into the FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant death case. Rhea, the girlfriend of Rajput, was booked on abetment to suicide and other charges on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father in Patna.

On his arrival in Mumbai, Tiwari was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.