New Delhi: Amid speculations of a rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has taken a dig at the JD(U). He asked the Bihar CM to take on the BJP instead of blaming 'conspiracies'. His comment came after the JD(U) accused Paswan of being involved in a conspiracy to hurt Nitish Kumar's credibility and popularity. At a press conference, Chirag Paswan said that the Bihar Chief Minister faced "greater danger from his close aides" than him. He also alleged that the JD(U) chief had insulted former JD(U) national president RCP Singh, Sharad Yadav and George Fernandes.

"Never before has one heard of a party accusing its own former national president of corruption. But, this is Nitish Kumar for you," Paswan said as quoted by PTI.

Chirag Paswan also targeted Nitish Kumar for skipping the Niti Ayog meeting on Sunday (Aug 7) and mentioned the state's alleged poor rankings in reports of the apex public policy think tank.

"And when the NITI Aayog met yesterday, our CM refused to attend the meeting. It was an opportunity for him to air the state's demands before the prime minister. In the process, Bihar suffers on account of his arrogance," alleged Paswan.

"What problem did Nitish Kumar have in attending the meeting even if he wants to oppose the BJP? Can he be a more vehement opponent than Mamata Bannerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, both of whom were present," he further said.