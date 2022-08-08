NewsIndia
Nitish Kumar's JD(U) blames Chirag Paswan for its debacle in 2020 Bihar assembly polls; LJP leader hits back

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan also took a veiled dig at Nitish Kumar over speculations of yet another political volte-face in Bihar.

Patna: Former Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which has accused him of its own debacle in the 2020 assembly polls. Paswan came out with a flurry of tweets in response to the allegation of the "Chirag model at work" by JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

"I practise politics of positivity and do not represent any model. Those who had engineered infights are now themselves faced with internal strife. They would do well not look for causes out on the streets," Paswan tweeted.

The allusion was to the rebellion by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, which led to a split in the LJP founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, and turmoil in the JD(U) following former national president RCP Singh's resignation.

He also took a veiled dig at Kumar over speculations of yet another political volte-face, drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata.

"Like Kansa, he is trying to kill every child of Devaki. First, it was my turn. Now it is of RCP. But he is not aware of the incarnation of Krishna, his political slayer. Even jumping ship will be of no help this time," Paswan added in a cry.

