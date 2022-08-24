Patna: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday (August 24) announced his resignation on the floor of the House after an emotionally charged speech. Sinha, who belongs to the BJP which now stands stripped of power in the state, also expressed anguish over the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'. He left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm.

Prior to his resignation, Sinha spoke for nearly 20 minutes, claiming that after the sudden change of government he wanted 'to resign on my own' but decided otherwise after he learnt that a no-confidence motion had been moved. He said, "It had become incumbent upon me to respond to the motion. Some of the members moving the motion alleged that I had been undemocratic and dictatorial. This I cannot accept."

Addressing the house, Sinha said, "I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule," adding "the Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision."

When Sinha made a hasty exit from the House, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Notably, the BJP has earlier vowed to take on "Paltu Kumar", a pejorative it has coined for the chief minister and his many volte faces, and the new government which has been formed through "back door", a charge the party has, ironically, been facing since 2017.

The 'Mahagathbandhan', which comprises the chief minister's JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

