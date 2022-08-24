Patna: Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan has made controversial remarks against media persons, claiming that they are angry with Bihar Chief Minister since they are not getting liquor. Lalan also hailed the Bihar Chief Minister for successfully implementing the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

"Many media persons are angry with the chief minister because of prohibition. The liquor ban followed demands by the state's women. Would the CM think of his people or worry about journalists not being able to enjoy themselves?" the JDU chief said.

Lalan made these remarks while addressing a gathering in the Lakhisarai district where he also admitted that ties with the BJP had earlier prevented the JD(U) from speaking out on issues like price rise. "We could see what a shame Ujjwala Yojana has become. Free LPG connection is pointless when you have to pay Rs 1,100 upon every refill. But our mouths were sealed," said the JD(U) chief.

The indiscreet remark drew predictable outrage from the BJP which is in a sulk over the sudden loss of power. "It's a petty remark by Lalan Singh who has a lot to answer since his party is often accused of a nexus with liquor mafia," alleged state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

It may be noted that the Nitish Kumar government had put a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Bihar citing rising cases of domestic violence in April 2016.