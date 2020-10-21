Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flays Mahagathbandhan, says 'Laalten (RJD symbol) phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai'

New Delhi: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (October 21) attacked the Mahagathbandhan of RJD and Congress for Bihar Assembly Polls while addressing a public rally in Kahalgaon.

The Defence Minister said, "Laalten (RJD symbol) phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai, ab na panjaa (Congress symbol) ka chali aur na unka koi khel chali (the lantern is broken and its oil has leaked out, and neither the hand will work nor its any trick).

Lauding the central government initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Rajnath Singh said that around 25 lakh people in the state are receiving benefits under this scheme, adding "There will come a time when everyone in Bihar will receive the healthcare benefits from the scheme."

#WATCH Laalten phoot gayi hai aur tel beh gayi hai, ab na panjaa ka chali aur na unka koi khel chali: Defence Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh in Kahalgaon, on Mahagathbandhan of Congress & RJD for #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/SHzltBmGgM — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The Defence Minister is scheduled to address more than 18 rallies over six days of campaigning in the poll-bound Bihar.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, while the JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and spared the remaining seven seats for HAM.

The 243 member assembly will witness three phases of polling on October 28, November 3 and 7, while the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Notably, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan today launched the party`s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. Paswan said his party`s manifesto is based on the vision of `Bihar first Bihari first`.

Addressing media persons, he attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying if Kumar wins the upcoming election by mistake then the state will be on the verge of getting ruined.