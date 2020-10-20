Bihar polls: Union Minister Nityanand Rai urges voters to save his prestige in the upcoming election

Patna: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday (October 20, 2020) urged the voters of Bihar with folded hands to save his prestige in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Nityanand was addressing a rally in the Senduari high school in Vaishali district of Bihar where he was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Awadesh Singh. He made the request 11 times from the stage.

Vaishali is the home turf for Nityanand where he has been elected seven times as a public representative. Currently, he is an MP from the Ujiarpur constituency.

"We are capable of fighting on the borders and if anyone comes one inch in our territory, we will push them back. But when it comes to fighting an election at home, I have no hesitancy to fold hands before our own people and request them for their support," Rai said while repeatedly using these lines in Vaishali to lure voters, reported IANS.

Vaishali district has eight Assembly constituencies, including Raghopur where Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav has filed his nomination. The NDA leaders are also facing challenges from the Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) candidates after Chirag Paswan parted ways from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Paswan has a strong hold in Vaishali.

Due to 15 years of anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar government, Rai along with others leaders of the NDA is facing the heat this time.

It may be noted that the 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP has decided to contest on 121 seats out of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar while its NDA ally Janata Dal-United will contest on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).