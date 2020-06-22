Bihar Regiment: History, origin and battle honours

The Bihar regiment has given a significant contribution in safeguarding India from its enemy, their acts of immense courage and valor has added glory in the pages of Indian army. The regiment fought bravely, risking their lives in recent India and China clash at Galwan valley losing 20 soldiers and including a commanding officer.

The regiment has several achievements added to its name. Here's a look at the history of Bihar regiment.

The Bihar Regiment was raised back to the days of the British East India Company, which raised the ‘Bengal Native Infantry’ as a force in the year 1941. The regiment was the youngest of all but it surpassed others in its valor and strength. The 34th Sepoy Battalion formed during the tenure of Lord Robert Clive in 1758, was raised entirely from Bhojpur district in Bihar. Similarly, the district of Shahabad and Munger were their other favorite recruitment areas. Not only this but the regiment also added several victory to its name including the including those of Buxar, Karnatic and Maratha Wars and their laurels at Malaya, Sumatra, and Egypt

The Bihari Soldiers, as part of the Bengal Native Infantry, gave a spectacular account of their valor and accumulated a number of honors and awards to their credit.

The Bihari troops showed their fearless attitude and strict principles as they were among the first to revolt against the introduction of greased cartridges and preferred being blown by the guns than to losing their faith during the first war of Independence (1857).

The Bihar Regimental Crest contains three-headed lions of Ashoka which was selected by the then Officiating Commanding Officer 1st Bihar Battalion Captain M Habibullah Khan Khattak in 1941.

The Battalion was awarded two 'Battle Honours' during World war II namely 'HAKA' and 'GANGAW' and was also bestowed with the 'Theatre Honour' of BURMA.

The regiment also participated in the Indo-Pak Wars of 1965 and 1971 and accomplished their assigned tasks in a commendable manner. The first battalion of the Bihar Regiment captured a strategic point from the Pakistani Army on the night July 6-7, 1999.

The Bihar Regiment has been a part of all the major wars fought by the Indian Army after Independence, notable among them being the Kargil War which completes it 21 years of victory in the year 2020.