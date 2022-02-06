Bihar relaxes Covid-19 curbs; schools to reopen, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity - Check complete guidelines

New Delhi: Further relaxing Covid-19 restrictions, the Bihar government on Sunday (February 6, 2022) decided to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the state.

Amid a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a number of new guidelines today. The Bihar CM announced that schools up to class 8 can re-open with 50 percent capacity, while classes 9 and above can re-open at full capacity in the state.

Schools up to class 8th to re-open with 50% capacity and all schools for classes 9 and above, colleges and coaching institutes to open with 100% capacity. Cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

All colleges and coaching institutes can also re-open with 100 percent capacity, the Bihar chief minister said.

Additionally, the state government also announced that cinema halls, clubs, gyms, stadiums, swimming pools, and restaurants will operate at 50 percent capacity in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded less than 500 fresh cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday when 442 were affected by coronavirus.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department here, the state's overall active coronavirus count jumped to 2916, while the death toll increased to 12,236, including two fresh deaths on Saturday.

The state's overall tally stood at 8,27016 on Saturday. Total 8,11864 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 761 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The two fresh deaths were reported from Vaishali and Aurangabad districts. “Those who died in the past 24 hours, were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested they turned out to be Covid-19 positive”, an official said.

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

