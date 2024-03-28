New Delhi: The political landscape in Bihar’s Purnea constituency is heating up as two INDIA bloc partners, Bima Bharti of the RJD and Pappu Yadav of the Congress, are both determined to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This has escalated tensions within the alliance. Bima Bharti, a recent defector from the JD-U, announced on Wednesday that she has been granted the RJD ticket for the Purnea seat. However, the RJD has yet to make an official statement regarding their candidate for this constituency.

Bharti, who represents Purnea’s Rupauli assembly constituency in the legislative assembly, expressed her gratitude towards RJD’s national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his brother Tejashwi Yadav, and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. She plans to file her nomination on April 3rd. Despite her new political alignment, Bharti has not yet stepped down from her current legislative assembly position.

When questioned about her co-contender Pappu Yadav, Bharti referred to him as her elder brother and a leader of the INDIA bloc in Bihar. She appealed to him for support in her campaign.

Pappu Yadav, who recently integrated his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, remains resolute in his decision to contest from Purnea. He declared, “I would rather die but not leave Purnea and the Congress party. I will contest from this seat as the candidate of INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha election.”