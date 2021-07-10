हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB

Bihar schools to reopen from July 12, check important details and COVID-19 guidelines

According to orders, schools can open on alternate days with 50 per cent capacity and strict covid protocols.

Bihar schools to reopen from July 12, check important details and COVID-19 guidelines

Patna: As the COVID-19 cases are declining in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has permitted schools, colleges, and other institutions to resume in an offline mode from July 12. All government and private schools in Bihar can reopen for Class 11th and 12th students from July 12. According to orders, schools can open on alternate days with 50 per cent capacity and strict covid protocols.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Chief Secretary of Education (Bihar) Sanjay Kumar said, “#bihar is opening its universities, colleges, and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol.” In another tweet, he mentioned the date of the reopening of schools as of July 12.

Prior to this, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhury had announced plans to reopen schools and colleges in a graded manner. Guidelines for holding classes in schools were also issued for the safety of students and teachers amid the ongoing pandemic.

 

Bihar school reopening guidelines:

1. Schools with a maximum number of students will be required to hold classes in two shifts.

2. Staggered entry and exit of students and staff will have to be followed.

3. Before reopening, seating and sanitization plans need to be worked out.

4. Schools and colleges are barred from holding functions or cultural events.

5. Schools, colleges will have to make special arrangements for vaccinating teachers, staff, and students above 18 years of age against Covid-19.

