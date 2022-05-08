हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Patna Gangrape

Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna

According to the police, the three men took the woman in a seperate room and allegedly gangraped her, reports ANI. 

Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna
Representational image (Pixabay)

Three men allegedly gangraped a singer from Jehanabad district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday in Patna`s Ramkrishna Nagar. The woman was called to perform in a wedding ceremony that took place at Jyoti Baba Path in Patna.

According to the police, the three men took the woman in a seperate room and allegedly gangraped her. The singer somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused, reached another room and closed the door from inside and later, called the police. 

The police reached the spot and arrested all the three men and also recovered a gun from the accused persons. "Three people committed the gangrape with the singer who came to participate in the cultural programme. The woman was familiar with the accused from the past. All three men have been arrested," said Patna Senior Suprintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Patna GangrapeSinger gangrapeJehanabadBiharPatna News
Next
Story

NEET PG 2022 not postponed, will happen on May 21: Centre after 'fake' notice circulates on social media

Must Watch

PT28M53S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): MNS threatens to play Hanuman Chalisa outside police stations