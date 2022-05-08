Bihar: Singer gangraped by three men in Patna

Three men allegedly gangraped a singer from Jehanabad district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday in Patna`s Ramkrishna Nagar. The woman was called to perform in a wedding ceremony that took place at Jyoti Baba Path in Patna.

According to the police, the three men took the woman in a seperate room and allegedly gangraped her. The singer somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused, reached another room and closed the door from inside and later, called the police.

The police reached the spot and arrested all the three men and also recovered a gun from the accused persons. "Three people committed the gangrape with the singer who came to participate in the cultural programme. The woman was familiar with the accused from the past. All three men have been arrested," said Patna Senior Suprintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon.

