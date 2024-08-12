Advertisement
BIHAR STAMPEDE

Bihar Stampede: 7 Killed, 35 Injured At Siddheshwarnath Temple In Jehanabad

The stampede in Bihar, Jehanabad happened during the fourth Monday of the sacred Sawan month.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 06:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Stampede: 7 Killed, 35 Injured At Siddheshwarnath Temple In Jehanabad Representative image

In a tragic turn of events, seven people, including three women, lost their lives, and 35 others were injured in a stampede on Monday morning at the Siddheshwarnath Temple in Jehanabad, Bihar. The event took place at Vanavar hill in the Makhdumpur block. The injured were immediately transported to hospitals in Makhdumpur and Jehanabad for treatment. The stampede happened during the fourth Monday of the sacred Sawan month, a time when the temple typically experiences a surge in devotees.

