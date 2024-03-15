NewsIndia
Bihar Sub Inspector Exam Results Out: Check Your Scores On BPSC's Official Site

The Bihar Police Sub Inspector (SI) main written examination was conducted in two shifts on 25th February and today the result is out on BPSC's Official Site.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 07:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Big relief for the candidates appearing in the recruitment examination for Bihar Police Sub Inspector. The Bihar Police Service Selection Commission (BPSC) released the results of the Bihar Sub Inspector Mains Examination on Friday, March 15.  The candidates who appeared in this examination can access their results by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Sub Inspector (SI) main written examination was conducted in two shifts on 25th February. Two papers were conducted in the main written examination where the first paper was in general Hindi in which candidates are mandated to gain at least 30 per cent
marks. While the second paper generally focused on general studies.  Each question in both papers carries a weightage of 2 marks while 0.2 marks get deducted for every wrong answer. The time allocated to a candidate for each paper is 2 hours to showcase their knowledge and preparation. 

A total of 23957 candidates appeared in the first paper and a total of 23948 candidates appeared in the second paper.

