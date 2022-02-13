Bihar to unlock on February 14, all Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted, announces CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Bihar will lift "all restrictions" that had been imposed in the wake of the recent Covid-19 surge from February 14, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday.

The decision was taken after the chief minister chaired a meeting of the crisis management group on Saturday.

(2/3) अब कोविड अनुकुल व्यवहार एवं निर्धारित मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया के अनुपालन के साथ सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य रूप से संचालित होंगी। जिला पदाधिकारियों को स्थानीय परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए आवश्यकतानुसार प्रतिबंध लगाने हेतु अधिकृत किया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 12, 2022

A notification issued by the state home department said that the restrictions which have been done away with include the cap of 200 attendees at weddings and funerals. Besides, schools can run "normally" for all classes.

Earlier, 50 per cent attendance was allowed for till class 8.

However, Covid-19 protocols like face masks and social distancing will be expected at all places.

Bihar's coronavirus situation has improved significantly. The active caseload, which was over 30,000 a month ago, has now dropped below 1,500 and currently stands at 1,347.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV